July 27, 1943 – May 15, 2021
A Celebration of life will be held for Marian Ilene Rogers, 77, of Coos Bay, (formerly of Lincoln City) at 1:00 PM Saturday June 5th 2021 at Life Change Church, 200 Ackerman Ave. Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Our mother, Marian Ilene Rogers was born July 27, 1943 in Salem to our grandparents, William Edwin and Florence Mildred (Cox) Rogers. Mother was the second child born out of five children. Her siblings preceded by death, the eldest, Elsie Lehman of Amity, Oregon, John Rogers of Roosevelt, Washington, Gilbert Rogers of Lincoln City. The youngest still residing in Roosevelt, Washington, Rebecca Rogers.
Our mother grew up on Drift Creek Road in Lincoln City with her younger siblings. There she attended Taft Elementary School and graduated from Taft High School in June 1961. As a young teen she waited tables at a small café in the Taft district of Lincoln City. Shortly afterwards she moved to Portland and met my dad, Floyd “Don” Donald Hall. They were married November 6, 1965. They raised us three children, William John Hall of Dallas, Oregon. Jeffery Dean Hall of Powers, and Donna Suzanne Rayburn of Coos Bay. Our Mom also help my dad raise his five sons and loved them as her own, Floyd Hall Jr., Dennis Hall, Larry Hall, Randy Hall and Rocky Hall. With all these kids she was the proud grandmother of 26 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Our dad and brothers, Randy and Floyd Jr. have preceded mom in death.
Marian loved children. She intermittently fostered others while raising her own children and even after we were grown up and moved out. She was an advocate for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and volunteered her time for many years supporting the wellbeing of children. She was always welcoming our cousins and neighbor kids into her home. She was an excellent cook and was generous at sharing cookies or anything that she baked in the oven. Mom loved being a grama and enjoyed doing crafts with her grandkids. Mom had a way of making you feel special and loved. She was a good and patient listener when you needed someone talk to.
When our mother wasn’t raising kids, she was sewing, generally making quilts. She would sew costumes for Halloween and hand embroidery shirt designs on clothing. She took jobs outside of the home as well. She was the manager of a candy store in Lincoln City. This job made her a very popular grama.
In her early fifties she moved to Coos Bay and returned to school at Southwestern Oregon Community College. There she discovered she had a flair for writing. She produced short stories and poems that were published in the college’s “Beacon” magazine and became an Editor of the magazine. She also had one of her stories selected and published in a well-known literary magazine, “Talus & Scree”. She graduated from Southwestern with an Associate’s degree with honors in English.
In her passing, it is now the time to look back and appreciate the mother, grandmother and friend that she was, these are the good memories that we can cherish.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
