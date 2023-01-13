On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, our vibrant and beautiful mother, Margie Boak, passed away unexpectedly. She was 71 years old. Born to Eva and Aloys Burkhartsmeier, Margie graduated from Oregon City High School and went on to gain her Bachelor's degree from Western Oregon University. After college, Margie worked in a variety of settings but found that she loved working with children the most. This love of children brought her to Education Talent Search, a career that proved to be rewarding and where she would remain until retirement. She met her husband, David in 1980 at an automotive repair shop and the rest was history. They were married in November of 1981 and went on to have two children, Megan and Patrick. Margie was also blessed with four grandsons who were her world, Henry, Max, Tucker, and Wilder.
Margie had an infectious laugh and smile and a presence that could light up a room. She loved reading, animals, the beach, travel, and spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Margie was generous with her love and always giving. To her children, she was warm, brave and knew just what to say to put our minds at ease. She was a dedicated wife of 41 years.
Margie is survived by her husband, David Boak; her daughter, Megan Ridle and son-in-law, Dylan Ridle; her son, Patrick Boak and daughter-in-law, Julie Boak. She leaves behind 4 grandsons; 3 older siblings; nieces and nephews from near and far, all of whom she greatly loved.
A celebration of life will be held to honor Margie's life, Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon. All of those who loved and knew her are welcome to attend and share their memories, stories, and love for such an incredible woman.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
