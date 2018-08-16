Dec. 4, 1937 - Aug. 8, 2018
A memorial Mass will be held for Margaret Mary “Bootsie” Bolin of Bandon, at 11 a.m., Friday, August 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon.
Bootsie was born Dec. 4, 1937 in Oakland, Calif., the daughter of Jim and Margaret (Trotter) Donohue. She went to the afterlife August 8, 2018, her loving husband Melvin’s birth-date.
She was raised and educated in California.
She married the love of her life, Melvin Richard Bolin Feb. 16, 1957 in Oakland. She spent her time caring for Melvin and raising their children in Concord, Calif., and was with him always until his death Sept. 30, 2011.
Following his retirement, they moved to Bandon where they have lived since. They chose Bandon as their ideal retirement location and became active members of the community and enjoyed all it had to offer.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie Shook, Mark Bolin and Jennifer Bolin-Ballou; brother, Jim Donohue; sister, Colleen McCormack; and grandchildren, Corey, Marlie, Ross and Brett.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and always had an open door and heart for those in need.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
