Margaret Harper

July 27, 1928 – April 20, 2019
A celebration of life for Margaret (Paterson) Harper, 90, of Coos Bay will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at her granddaughter’s home in Coos Bay. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Margaret was born July 27, 1928 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Lincoln and Marie Paterson. She passed away April 20, 2019 in her home in Coos Bay.
Margaret was married and had two children, Michael Brooker and Marsha (Brewer) Ferry.
She was the most loving and caring person. Margaret loved God and her family. Her family was one of the most important things to her. Margaret’s most rewarding job was her daycare, with a special place in her heart for Cindy. She loved children and wrote some children’s stories. She was gifted in writing and read the Bible daily.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Bon Pipkin and family; her son, Michael and Elizabeth Brooker and children, Michael and Wyatt; her daughter, Marsha Ferry; her grandchildren, Tracy and Jason Mahan and their children, Sophia and Abby; Jackie and Bryan Souza and their children, Deven and Dakoda; and Misty and Dewey Howerton and their children, Keizer and Dawson; as well as grandson, Will Brooker.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters, grandson, Ron Brooker; and son-in-law, Alvin Ferry.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In