Margaret Georgina Kittrell

July 9, 1925 – January 15, 2021
Margaret was born July 9, 1925 in Hampstead, London, England to George and Helena Margaret Clowser.
In 1938, as WWII began, Margaret and her younger sister were sent out of London to the countryside to live with their grandparents. Those years spent with her gran and grandad close to nature were treasured times.
Margaret married a U.S. soldier, DeWitt Kittrell in 1943. Margaret, with her first born Elizabeth, came to the states on the USAT Bridgeport in February of 1946, joining Dee in Oklahoma. She was extremely proud to obtain her official US citizenship in 1954.
Margaret and Dee lived in Oklahoma, California and Washington, before settling in Coos Bay in 1955. Margaret loved Oregon, its beaches, rocks and agates, becoming an avid beachcomber. Barely making it home in time to make cookies for the kids coming home from school.
Margaret, primarily a homemaker and mother, had many interesting sidelines. These included gardening, raising chickens and raising dachshunds. She loved learning local history and always kept scrapbooks of interesting news items. In the early 60s, she worked as a reporter for the weekly newspaper, The Empire Builder, covering local area news and events. She belonged to the Coos Head Garden Club and OSU Home extension for many years. During her last years she attended Southwestern Oregon Community College where she took a memoir writing class from Sally Harrold. She wrote many stories that her friends and family treasure.
Margaret is survived by her three children, Elizabeth and husband, Jim Hankins, David Kittrell and wife, Connie and Barbara Lauer and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Barbara Braun, Mike Hankins, Jon Siegel-Kittrell, Russell Kittrell, Rebecca Lauer, Justin Lauer, Megan Lauer, Terri Mallison and Don Hankins; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWitt; grandson, Fred Watters; sister, Gillian Deason-Foster and niece, Prunella Dart.
Services will be held at a later date with Reverend Patti Hale of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland Avenue, Coos Bay, OR 97420, or South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.
When asked about her life, she replied “it’s been a wonderful life”.
