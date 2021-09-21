January 18, 1922 – September 14, 2021
Margaret Evelyn Hone was born January 18, 1922 at Mercy Hospital in North Bend, Oregon to parents Anna and Axel Hone. She passed away peacefully September 14, 2021 in Newberg, Oregon.
She grew up in Marshfield the youngest of five children. The family built a home on Bay Park Hill where they resided until Anna and Axel retired.
Margaret attended grade school at Bunker Hill school and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1940. After graduation she and a girlfriend moved to Portland, where Margaret began working for Sun Life. She lived and worked in Portland for a couple of years and then moved back home to Coos Bay. In Coos Bay she worked for Kruse and Banks Shipbuilding Co. She met her husband, Raymond Barr when she went to the Coast Guard office to apply for an identification card in order to work on the water front.
Margaret and Raymond married June 24, 1944 and raised 3 children together.
Margaret worked on the election board for many years and joined a bowling league and bowled for over 20 years. She and Raymond had many close friends they spent time with, but most important was always their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with whose lives they were very active. After retirement Margaret and Ray spent winters in Palm Springs for over 10 years and also traveled in their motorhome over most of the United States. They enjoyed a great life together for 75 years.
Margaret was preceded by her beloved husband, Raymond; her parents; her siblings, Richard Hone, Carl Hone, Vernon Hone and Lela Anderson; a granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret is survived by her three children, Jim Barr and wife, Jerri, Peggie Barr Voth and husband, Jake and Diana Barr Lark; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great granddaughters.
A memorial is planned for family and close friends October 2, 2021.
