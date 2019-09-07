Margaret Earle

June 30, 1937 - Aug. 31, 2019
On August 31st, 2019 our beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away in her home in Reedsport.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Earle; daughters, Debbie Bunch, Vicki Sams, Laurie Jungwirth and her sister Charlotte; along with 24 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Margaret loved her family, flower garden, morning walks and sewing.
Services will be held at the Marine Activities Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In