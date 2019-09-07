{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Earle

June 30, 1937 - Aug. 31, 2019

On August 31st, 2019 our beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away in her home in Reedsport.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Earle; daughters, Debbie Bunch, Vicki Sams, Laurie Jungwirth and her sister Charlotte; along with 24 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Margaret loved her family, flower garden, morning walks and sewing.

Services will be held at the Marine Activities Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 8.

