On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Margaret Anne Burdg, cherished wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of ninety-one surrounded by loved ones.
Born to Herman and Jeanette Sandhouse, Margaret was raised in Brighton and Fort Collins, Colorado, where she attended university and met Donald Burdg, whom she married after her graduation in 1952. Margaret and Don had two children, Dean and Carol. While living in Coos Bay, Margaret was a Marshfield English teacher, voracious reader, world traveler, and member of various societies. In retirement, Margaret volunteered in hospitals and classrooms. In 2019, Margaret and Don returned to Colorado to be near family.
Despite an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Margaret remained a joy to be around to the very end. Her dark days were awash with light thanks to the love of her family and her caregivers. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Ella Jane (Punky) Melvin; and son Jeffrey Dean Burdg. She is survived by her husband, Don Burdg; her daughter, Carol Marshall and her husband, Richard; and six loving grandchildren.
Memorial services are to be arranged. Details may be found at Facebook.com/carol.burdg.marshall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
