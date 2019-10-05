Margaret A. Hastrich
July 14, 1914 - September 27, 2019
Margaret A. Hastrich passed away Sept. 27, 2019 peacefully at Bay Area hospital from kidney failure resulting from a long, pleasant, 105 years of life. Her youngest son, Franz, was by her side as he always was, watching and caring over her for many years while residing at her home in the Hollow Stump area of Haynes Inlet in North Bend.
She was born July 14, 1914 in Quincy, Ore., near Clatskanie to Fred and Marha Lewison. She had two brothers, Wesley and Harold; and two sisters, Joyce and Bertha, all preceding her in passing. Her husband, John Henry Hastrich, former FB yardmaster for the Southern Pacific R.R. passed away in 1974. She was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church after arriving in Marshfield with her family in 1942 and later Holy Redeemer Church after moving to Haynes Inlet in 1955. On her mother's side, she is a direct descendant of Alexander Hamilton and Clarinda Murray family who came out the Oregon Trail in 1852 and settled in Clackamas County and in Bryantsville, later to be named Clatskanie. Mrs. Hastrich was employed by the Freightways and Ferguson Transfer as the billing manager for many years in Coos Bay.
She is survived by her brother, Wesley's wife Judy Lewison, of Mashpee, Mass.; her son, John D. and spouse Bonnie Hastruck of King City; daughter, Marilyn Siewell of Sandy; son, Franz Hastrich of North Bend; four Siewell grandchildren, Robert, Loreen, Treena and Steve; seven Hastrich grandchildren, John R., Michael, Kristin, James, Patricia, Michelle and Laura; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and three nephews, Richard, Schreiber, Andrew Dahlman and Michael Lewison.
She will be remembered for her smiling face and zest for being in the kitchen and telling of her travels to the South Pacific islands.
Her cremated remains will be joined with her husband's at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Portland sometime next spring, with only the family in attendance. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel.
