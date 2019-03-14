Try 3 months for $3

Saturday, March 16

McKenna Ann Schneider Praus, celebration of life, 2 p.m., at the North Bend High School Gymnasium.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: March 14, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments