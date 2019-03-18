Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime ✓ Unlimited articles on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
SUPER SALE: $3 for 3 months of Digital Plus Then $2.49 a week. Cancel anytime. ✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper ✓ Unlimited access on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Sunny. High 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 18, 2019 @ 9:01 am
Wednesday, March 20
Sidney Heley, memorial service, 2 p.m., at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In