Sunday, March 17
James "Jim" White, memorial service, 2 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Ave. in North Bend.
Margaret "Grandma" Quell, celebration of life, 3 p.m., at Reedsport Church of God, 2191 Birch Ave. in Reedsport.
