Saturday, March 7, 2020
Charlene Inez (Sink) Moore - 86, of Florence, formerly of North Bend, A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 am, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Life Change Church, 200 Ackerman Avenue in Coos Bay. In honor of Charlene, please wear your favorite team apparel or hers, or her favorite color red. Shoes will be optional as she loved being barefoot. A potluck luncheon will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
