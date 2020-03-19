Friday, March 20, 2020
Susan J. Fuller - 79, of Coos Bay, A memorial service celebration of life, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20th at the Coos Bay First Baptist Church, 1140 S. 10th Street.
Betty J. Aerondon - 70, of Powers (formerly of Coos Bay), a visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Michael Morris Floyd - 55, a celebration of life for Michael has been postponed due to government restrictions. The family will announce when the date is. Any donations may be made to Green Acres Community Church in Mike’s name.
