Friday, March 20, 2020

Susan J. Fuller - 79, of Coos Bay, A memorial service celebration of life, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20th at the Coos Bay First Baptist Church, 1140 S. 10th Street.

Betty J. Aerondon - 70, of Powers (formerly of Coos Bay), a visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Michael Morris Floyd - 55, a celebration of life for Michael has been postponed due to government restrictions. The family will announce when the date is. Any donations may be made to Green Acres Community Church in Mike’s name.

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through March 31, receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $14.99 for 30 days (available for 60 days total).

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Load comments