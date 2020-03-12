Toni Ann Brend - A tribute was planned for Toni Ann and Orlin, it has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances for a later date to be determined. If desired, friends may still make contributions to Doctors without Borders www.doctorswithoutborders.org or Dogs for the Deaf www.dogsforbetterlives.org.
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Martha Trujillo - 60, of Coquille, died March 11, 2020 in Coquille. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Coquille Foursquare Church, 1546 N. Hemlock, Burial will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Friday, March 20, 2020
Susan J. Fuller - 79, of Coos Bay, A memorial service celebration of life, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20th at the Coos Bay First Baptist Church, 1140 S. 10th Street. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Gloria C. Reiber - 96, of Coos Bay, A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at the Bon Appetit Event Center, 63330 Boat Basin Rd. in Charleston. Please text or message Ashley Reiber at 541-404-6364 to RSVP. Food and soft refreshments will be served, otherwise BYOB. Private interment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
