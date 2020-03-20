Saturday, March 21, 2020

Gloria Reiber – Due to the current health scare and concern for family and friends, Gloria’s celebration of life that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Bon Appetit Event Center has been canceled at this time. (Gloria would fully approve). Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Michael Morris Floyd - 55, a celebration of life for Michael has been postponed due to government restrictions. The family will announce when the date is. Any donations may be made to Green Acres Community Church in Mike’s name.

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through March 31, receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $14.99 for 30 days (available for 60 days total).

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Load comments