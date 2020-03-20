Saturday, March 21, 2020
Gloria Reiber – Due to the current health scare and concern for family and friends, Gloria’s celebration of life that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Bon Appetit Event Center has been canceled at this time. (Gloria would fully approve). Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Michael Morris Floyd - 55, a celebration of life for Michael has been postponed due to government restrictions. The family will announce when the date is. Any donations may be made to Green Acres Community Church in Mike’s name.
