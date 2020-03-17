Lloyd Kreutzer - Due to recent events, the Celebration of Life potluck will be held at a later date to be determined. A graveside service will take place 1 p.m., Friday, March 20, at the Denmark Cemetery in Langlois. Any memorial contributions can be donated to the old Langlois Cheese Factory.
Friday, March 20, 2020
Susan J. Fuller - 79, of Coos Bay, A memorial service celebration of life, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Coos Bay First Baptist Church, 1140 S. 10th Street. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Gloria Reiber – Due to the current health scare and concern for family and friends, Gloria’s celebration of life that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Bon Appetit Event Center has been canceled at this time. (Gloria would fully approve). Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In