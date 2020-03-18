Friday, March 20, 2020
Susan J. Fuller - 79, of Coos Bay, A memorial service celebration of life, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20th at the Coos Bay First Baptist Church, 1140 S. 10th Street. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Michael Morris Floyd - 55, a celebration of life for Michael has been postponed due to government restrictions. The family will announce when the date is. Any donations may be made to Green Acres Community Church in Mike’s name.
