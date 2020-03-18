Friday, March 20, 2020

Susan J. Fuller - 79, of Coos Bay, A memorial service celebration of life, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20th at the Coos Bay First Baptist Church, 1140 S. 10th Street. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Michael Morris Floyd - 55, a celebration of life for Michael has been postponed due to government restrictions. The family will announce when the date is. Any donations may be made to Green Acres Community Church in Mike’s name.

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through March 31, receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $14.99 for 30 days (available for 60 days total).

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Load comments