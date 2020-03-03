Leola Rae Engebretson - 85, of Coos Bay, A graveside inurnment service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday March 6, 2020 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 NW Ocean Blvd, Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Bobbie Rae Miller(Owens/Matheny) - 49, of Bandon, a Memorial Service at 11:00 am on March 7, 2020 at VFW Post 3440 55352 Bates Rd Bandon, OR 97411.
