Dale Alan Near - 59, of Coos Bay, passed away March 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Candy J. Falkoske - 59, of Lakeside, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Lloyd "Dean" Rolen - 71, of Coos Bay, formerly of Reedsport, died March 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822
