Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 9:21 am
Wanda Lou Lindquist - 80, of North Bend passed away March 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
