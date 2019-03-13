Lucia “Lucy” J. Dupart- 95, of Coos Bay, passed away March 12, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Elinor L. Albertus- 96, of Vancouver, Wash., formerly of Coos Bay, died March 11, 2019 in Vancouver. No public service will be held. Inurnment will take place at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851.
Lucille E. Trupp Kindred- 93, of Coos Bay, died March 11, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
