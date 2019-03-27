Frances I. Taillon - 74, of Coos Bay, died March 22, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
David B. Elliott - 87, of Bandon, died March 24, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Fred V. Rickenbach - 83, of North Bend, passed away March 26, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
