Robert Michael Henke- 64, of Coos Bay, passed away March 5, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Wayne G. Coonfare- 77, of Coos Bay, passed away March 5, 2019 in Coos Bay. Service Arrangements are pending with the Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Paul N. Arnold- 83, of North Bend, died March 6, 2019 in North Bend. At his request, no public services will be held. Private cremation will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Sheryl Ann (Foley) Lantto- 55, of North Bend, passed away March 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Terence D. Rice- 76, of Coos Bay, passed away March 4, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
John Norman Shiffer- 93, of Lakeside, passed away March 4, 2019, at Lakeside. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
John B. “Jack” Rice- of Coos Bay, passed away March 5, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Leo "Peter" Nemzek- 76, of Coos Bay, passed away February 27, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Sidney Dawn Heley- 63, of North Bend, passed away March 6, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
