Ricky Madden - 57, of North Bend, passed away on March 7, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Gloria Florence Yates, 92, of Lakeside, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Dunes Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Marjorie P. Remont - 93, of North Bend, passed away on March 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. No local services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jack Thomas Granby - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away March 2, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Zane D. Isakson - 85, of North Bend, passed away on March 6, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Michael Morris Floyd - 55, of Coos Bay passed away March 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
