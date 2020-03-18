Norma Lou Lippert - 85, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Bonnie Lee Anderson - 72, of Coos Bay passed away March 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Paul E. Spicher Jr. - 80 of Reedsport, died March 15, 2020 in Reedsport.  Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822

