Norma Lou Lippert - 85, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Bonnie Lee Anderson - 72, of Coos Bay passed away March 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Paul E. Spicher Jr. - 80 of Reedsport, died March 15, 2020 in Reedsport. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In