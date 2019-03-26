Daniel E. W. Beggerly - 68, of Idaho, passed away March 20, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Elaine E. Shook - 98, of Coos Bay died March 20, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Rhonda Lee Morris - 53, of Coos Bay, passed away March 20, 2019 in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Cloral H. Willman - 101, of Coos Bay, passed away March 17, 2019 in Molalla, Ore. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Lana Jean Givant - 69, of Lakeside, passed away March 13, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Willard J. Cox - 77, of Coos Bay died March 20, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Betty J. McCarthy - 74, of Coos Bay, passed away March 23, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Edith Fieste - 93, of Coos Bay, passed away March 24, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Shawneen Jane Mathews - 64, of Coos Bay, passed away March 22, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Ernest Stanley Slate - 69, of Palmer, Alaska and Bandon, passed away March 21, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Ted Earl Burlingame - 72, of Reedsport, passed away March 23, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Rose E. Jackson - 71, of Lakeside passed away in Lakeside at home March 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Edgar F. Pillette - 99, of Coos Bay, formerly of Bridge, died March 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Bridge Community Church, 98177 Bridge Lane. Arrangements are with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
