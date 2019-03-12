Susan J. Galinski- 65, of Coos Bay, passed away March 10, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Carole Ann Nissen- 86, of North Bend, passed away March 10, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Myron L. Martin- 60, of Coos Bay, passed away March 9, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Ronald Arthur Russell- 88, of Coos Bay, passed away March 8, 2019, in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
William “Bill” W. West- 85, of Coos bay died March 11, 2019, in Coos Bay. At his request, no public service will be held. Private cremation will take place at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Leslie " Les " B. Silver- 97, of Coos Bay, passed away March 10, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
