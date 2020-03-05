Benjamin Ryan Hyatt - 29, of Sheridan, Ore., formerly of Myrtle Point, died March 2, 2020 in Sheridan. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Kelly Denise Treadway - 57, of Bandon, died March 3, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Virginia L. Hendrickson - 84, of Reedsport, passed away on Wednesday, March 04, 2020. No services are planned at this time, arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Jack Thomas Granby - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away March 2, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
