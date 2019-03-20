Jean Collver Macy - 89, of Coos Bay, passed away March 18, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Robert C. Burgdorff - 91, of Coos Bay, passed away March 13, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Wanda Marie Anderson - 85, of North Bend, passed away March 16, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Joan L. Madison - 71, of Coos Bay, passed away March 16, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Ronald H. Godley - 82, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Karl K. Kalista - 91, of North Bend, passed away on March 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Howard W. Costello - 95, of Coos Bay, died March 17, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
