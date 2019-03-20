Try 3 months for $3

Jean Collver Macy - 89, of Coos Bay, passed away March 18, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Robert C. Burgdorff -  91, of Coos Bay, passed away March 13, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Wanda Marie Anderson - 85, of North Bend, passed away March 16, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Joan L. Madison - 71, of Coos Bay, passed away March 16, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Ronald H. Godley - 82, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Karl K. Kalista - 91, of North Bend, passed away on March 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Howard W. Costello - 95, of Coos Bay, died March 17, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Load comments