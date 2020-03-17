Lucian Frederick Black - 70, of Coos Bay passed away March 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-8996 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Betty Aerondon - 70, of Powers, (formerly of Coos Bay) passed away March 15, 2020, at Powers. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Lloyd D. Lorenz - 82, of Coos Bay passed away March 14, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Katherine L. Youngblood - 77, of North Bend died Feb. 29, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
William “Bud” J. Ingersoll - 92, of North Bend died March 14, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Ralph Riker - 67, of Lebanon formerly of Bandon died March 3, 2020 in Lebanon. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
