Joyce Gay Noah - 78, of Coquille formerly of Coos Bay, died Feb. 9, 2020 in Coquille. At her request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
William “Bud” J. Ingersoll - 92, of North Bend died March 14, 2020 in North Bend. At his request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Cecile M. Daigle - 85, of North Bend, passed away on March 19, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
