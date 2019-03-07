Thomas R. Sevier- 62, of Port Orford, passed away March 2, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Kevin P. Waletich- 60, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 28, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Robert "Bob" Burell- 68, of North Bend, passed away March 4, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
