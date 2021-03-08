Carolyn S. Thorne, 73, of Coos Bay died March 1, 2021 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dhirendra " Bobby " Charitar, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 3, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Rodney Ingman, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away February 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
