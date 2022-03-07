Betty Marie Neary, 69, of Lakeside, passed away on February 28, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Joanne B. Balkema, 79, of Coos Bay, died March 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Sandra E. Berg, 76 years, passed away on March 4, 2022, in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In