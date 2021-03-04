Marnell Lee Benz, 82, of North Bend, passed away on February 27, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Frank A. Martinez, 77, of Lakeside, passed away on February 25, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Connipatt Patricia Wickstrom, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away February 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Martha Ellen Townsend, 86, of Lakeside, passed away on March 1, 2021 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
