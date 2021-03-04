Morgan H. May

Morgan H. May, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away January 27, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

