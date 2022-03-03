Jacqueline Robertson Bunnell, 83, of North Bend, passed away February 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Delmar "Del" V. Faulds, 81, of Coos Bay, died February 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites and inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lewis "Don" Parker, age 65, formally of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements pending Taylor's Family Chapel. 541-679-698
Edward C. Rasmusen, 65, of Lakeside died February 25, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John W. White, 75, of North Bend, passed away on February 27, 2022 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
John P. Pruitt, 89, of Port Orford, passed away on February 28, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Harry E. Wilson, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on February 27, 2022 in Roseburg. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Norma L. Pruitt-Lopes, 93, of Coos Bay died February 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Vicki S. Houser, 76, of North Bend, passed away on February 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
