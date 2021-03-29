Betty Joan Schulz, 72, of Coos Bay passed away March 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bobby Gene Bryant, 75, of Powers, passed away March 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Paul Richard Duby, 85, of North Bend passed away March 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Thelma Marie Monroe, 79, of Coquille, passed away March 20,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lorna M. Bennett 89, of Medford formerly of Bandon died March 24, 2021 in Medford. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Russell Ivan Stallings, 70, of Coos Bay passed away March 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
