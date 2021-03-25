Shirley Jean Sproul, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away March 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Billy L. Lemons, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Ward C. Gilpin, 95, of Coos Bay died March 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. No public services will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Renee Diane Lipping, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away March 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Thelma Marie Monroe, 79, of Coquille, passed away March 20,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Linda L. Orr, 69, of Crescent City, California, passed away on March 19, 2021 in Medford. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Leroy W. Gray, 74, of Coquille, died March 22 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 54-396-3846
