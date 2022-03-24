Steven C. Dinsmore, 71, of Bandon, passed away on March 19, 2022 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Ronald G. Wood, 73, of Myrtle Point, died March 17, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Merle A. Brooks, 86, of Brookings formerly of Coos Bay, died February 26, 2022 in Brookings. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James J. Hacker, 88, of Coos Bay, died December 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Leonard L. Scolari, 88, of Coquille, died March 18, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Jim R. Bush, 69, of North Bend, passed away on March 19, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Karyn Elaine Richer, 66, of Coos Bay, passed away March 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Evelyn Jean Hamilton, 98, of Eugene, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away March 20, 2022 in Eugene. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Elizabeth Anne Gay, 57, of Coos Bay, passed away March 14, 2022 in Eugene. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Patrick George Ivey, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away March 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John T. Meinen, 49, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Lynn S. Jones, 86, of North Bend, passed away on March 19, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Pastor Jerry Lee Hamilton, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away March 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Rick D. Flowers, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away March 21, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Steven Craig Stowe, 64, of Lakeside, passed away March 16, 2022 in Lakeside. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In