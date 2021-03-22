Celebration of Life for Leroy Ames, 83 of Myrtle Point, will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Myrtle Point Fairgrounds, Oak Pavilion. Online condolences may be shared at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

