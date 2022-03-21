A graveside service with military honors for Larry Lee Bailey, 88, of Coos Bay, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 25 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with Howard Thompson officiating. A potluck will follow the service at 93569 Linton Lane in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

