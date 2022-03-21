Roger Allen Conquest, 68, of Coquille, passed away January 23, 2022 in Coquille.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Heidi Strower, 54, of Coos Bay, passed away March 3, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

LeRoy Osborne, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away March 13, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

William Powell, 91, of Bandon, passed away March 11, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Joseph Orman, 74, of Lakeside, passed away March 16, 2022 in Florence.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Michelle Neal, 68, of Reedsport, passed away March 11, 2022 in Reedsport.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

