Roger Allen Conquest, 68, of Coquille, passed away January 23, 2022 in Coquille. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Heidi Strower, 54, of Coos Bay, passed away March 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
LeRoy Osborne, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away March 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William Powell, 91, of Bandon, passed away March 11, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Joseph Orman, 74, of Lakeside, passed away March 16, 2022 in Florence. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Michelle Neal, 68, of Reedsport, passed away March 11, 2022 in Reedsport. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
