Cecil E. Johnson, 84, of Coos Bay died March 1, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Mary Lou Grove, 91, of Myrtle Point, died March 1, 2023 in Coquille.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524

Bertha Mary Shapre age 101, of Coos Bay, passed away March 1, 2023, at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary,  405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541 267-4216.

Brenda Robles, age 62, of Coos Bay, passed away at Coos Bay, March 1, 2023, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541 267-4216.
 
Rose Marie Strand, age 93 of Coos Bay, passed away March 2, 2023, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541 267-4216.
 

