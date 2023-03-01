Cecil E. Johnson, 84, of Coos Bay died March 1, 2023 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mary Lou Grove, 91, of Myrtle Point, died March 1, 2023 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Bertha Mary Shapre age 101, of Coos Bay, passed away March 1, 2023, at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541 267-4216.
