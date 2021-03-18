Lance D. Barton, 67, of Coquille died March 10, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James A. Curran, 96, of Coquille, died March 11, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Michael Joseph Heckard, 46, of North Bend, passed away on March 11, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Arthur W. Champagne, 64, of Lakeside, passed away on March 12, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
James Robert Counts, 67, of Lakeside, passed away on March 11, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Robert "Bob" Crim, 53, of Coquille, died March 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846
Patsy Schirmer, 86, of Myrtle Point, died March 11, 2021 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel 541-572-2524
David Robert Ruozi Jr., 30, of North Bend, passed away on March 9, 2021 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Frederic G. "Fred" Sonsalla, 86, of North Bend, passed away March 5, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Barry Lane, 56, of Bridge, passed away March 12, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Robert Coleman Powles, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away March 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
