Private burial has been held for Virginia L. Banry, 93, of North Bend, at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A private graveside service will be held for the family of James A. "Jim" Carlock, 83, of Myrtle Point. A reception will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the OSU Extension building in Myrtle Point for friends and family. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder-Myrtle Point Chapel 541-572-2524
A memorial service for Kristine A. Reese Day, 54, of Carlsbad, CA formerly of North Bend, will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Christ Presbyterian Church 7807 Centella St. Carlsbad, CA 92009. Local arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Private burial for Florence L. Clemens, 86, of North Bend, will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
