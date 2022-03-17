Virginia L. Banry, 93, of North Bend, died March 2, 2022 in North Bend.  Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Alice May Mikowski, 95, of North Bend, passed away March 12, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Theda Ione Ward, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away March 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

James A. "Jim" Carlock, 83, of Myrtle Point, died March 11, 2022 in Myrtle Point.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder-Myrtle Point Chapel 541-572-2524

Linda Kay (Pyle) Fagan, 76, of Tulsa, Oklahoma (formerly of North Bend) passed away on March, 14, 2022.  Arrangements are under the care of Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, OK  918-663-2233.

Dale Tilton, 59, of Charleston, passed away on March 8, 2022 in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Florence L. Clemens, 86, of North Bend, passed away on March 8, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Online Poll

What is your favorite thing to do during spring?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments