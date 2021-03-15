Virgil "JR" Greenlee, 76, of Coos Bay died March 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. A masonic memorial service was held Saturday, Mach 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bastendorff Beach Park picnic pavillion. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

