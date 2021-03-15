Theodore "Ted" E. Bertka, 70, of Lakeside, passed away on March 10, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Shirley A. Augustine, 85, of Reedsport died March 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Family services will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James "Jim" B. Davison, 79, of North Bend died March 7, 2021 in North Bend. Private burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Edward "Ed" A. Jewell, 68, of North Bend, passed away on March 9, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In